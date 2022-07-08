Submit Release
Mayor Bowser Honors 7 Leaders with 2022 District Sustainability Awards

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia, alongside the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), honored seven entities at the 2022 District Sustainability Awards for their outstanding environmental leadership. The winners were announced by DOEE Director Tommy Wells through a short film that marked the 13th annual commemoration of the event.

“In the District of Columbia, we see sustainability as balancing the environmental, economic, and social equity needs of the community – while always planning ahead for the next generation, and the one after that,” said Director Wells. “These leaders in sustainability are the perfect examples of what that balance looks like at the community level. With their continued commitment they have made Washington, DC a leader in preparing for a greener and more resilient future. We thank them for their invaluable contributions and congratulate all our awardees.”

The awardees support Mayor Bowser’s Sustainable DC plan in the areas of healthy food access, clean energy, stormwater retention, green building construction and management, environmental education, and sustainable waste management. The judges consider not only the creativity and sustainability of the awardees’ practices but also how their efforts reduce inequity in the District.

The 2022 District Sustainability Awards winners are:

Mayor Bowser Honors 7 Leaders with 2022 District Sustainability Awards

