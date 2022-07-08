Governor Lamont: Flags To Remain Lowered Through Sunday Evening in Remembrance of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Submit Release
Governor Ned Lamont

07/08/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the memory of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – U.S. and state flags in Connecticut should remain at half-staff through sunset on the evening of Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Flags are also currently at half-staff through the evening of Saturday, July 9, 2022, in honor of the victims of the recent mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Pursuant to today’s order, they should continue flying at half-staff through Sunday evening in honor of the former Japanese prime minister.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

