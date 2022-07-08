AUTHOR SHARMILA PANIRSELVAM TELLS READERS HOW SHE MET GOD
Author Sharmila Panirselvam writes how destiny worked for her in her book Life in the Hands of JesusYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there is one thing to take note of in this life, it is that, despite it being cruel at times, it is beautiful and full of surprises. And despite all of its uncertainties, there still is some certainty in the middle of it all, which author Sharmila Panirselvam proves in her book Life in the Hands of Jesus.
The birth of the book came even before Sharmila knew that she was going to write it. Growing up Hindu and surrounded by different religions, she naturally developed a great interest in them. So, as she aged, she expanded her knowledge and learned them and hoped to one day meet God.
Life in the Hands of Jesus, published just in March this year, in other words, is a product of that one day.
In the book, Sharmila reminisces and writes, “Daily I prayed the same thing… Yet, I felt God did not hear my prayer. He was far away, and I felt all my prayers were in vain.”
The many Sharmilas in the world today would find this gracefully and truthfully written book an inspiration as it does not insult or diminish curiosity. Rather, it encourages it. If anything it was questioning that finally led to what now is a true masterpiece from God, delivered by Sharmila. A distinguished and awe-inspiring read for the self, friends and family, and strangers.
To read and learn about Life in the Hands of Jesus, it is available in Kindle and in paperback on Amazon and other book purchasing platforms online.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 714-352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other