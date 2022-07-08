Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,103 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Applauds Biden Admin. Order Protecting Reproductive Health Care

Today, Governor Tom Wolf thanked President ​Joe Biden for standing up for the right of Americans to make their own private medical decisions without interference from extremist politicians:

“Thank you, President Biden, for the steps you are taking to protect reproductive rights at the federal level. Over the last two weeks, extremist right-wing politicians have shown they will stop at nothing to exert control over the bodies, lives and reproductive choices of Americans who can become pregnant. It’s despicable and unacceptable.

“Every person in Pennsylvania should have the right to decide if, when and how they become a parent. I will continue to stand firm against attacks on reproductive health care that reach my desk here in Pennsylvania, and my administration is exploring all of our options to increase protections at the state level. However, the fact that extremist politicians are aggressively advancing bans at the state level shows exactly why federal protections for abortion and all reproductive health care are so important. This is why elections – including the upcoming elections for governor and US senator here in Pennsylvania – are so important.

“I applaud this order to protect the health, safety and privacy of Americans who can become pregnant, but we need to go even further. I urge Congress to step up and do your part – protect abortion under federal law, now, before more Americans are hurt by horrific state-level abortion bans.”

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Applauds Biden Admin. Order Protecting Reproductive Health Care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.