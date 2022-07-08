GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, FLAG ORDER: GOV. IGE ISSUES FLAG ORDER TO HONOR THE MEMORY OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER SHINZO ABE

HONOLULU—Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi from sunrise until sunset, July 10, 2022. Note – the flags are already at half-staff honoring victims of the Highland Park shooting until sunset on Saturday, July 9.

“I’m devastated by the news of former Prime Minister Abe’s assassination. This senseless act of violence has taken the life of a true friend of Hawaiʻi. In our multiple meetings, we shared stories of our past, embraced our common culture, and continued the quest for reconciliation and partnership that has developed between the United States and Japan. Dawn and I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Japan, Prime Minster Abe’s wife, Akie and the family members and friends of this world leader who exemplified the aloha spirit and lived his life seeking peace in the world,” said Gov. Ige.

Photos of former Prime Minister Abe with Gov. and First Lady Ige are posted at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/govhawaii/albums/72157676731199751 and

https://www.flickr.com/photos/govhawaii/albums/72157654238823048

President Biden’s proclamation is posted here.

