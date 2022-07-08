Bra Market 2022-2030: Increasing Urge Among Women To Look Perfect In Every Attire | Reports And Data

Bra Market

The Global Bra Market size was USD 28.55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bra Market size was USD 28.55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by rising consciousness about breast health and management and increasing demand to look best in every outfit.

For any woman, a bra is a must-have item of personal clothing as it evenly distributes the weight of the breast and prevents sagging. It also assists women in maintaining good posture, prevents back discomfort and spinal issues, and stops sweaty underarms by making women feel completely at ease and allowing them to engage in physical activities without any qualms. Customers are customizing bras to acquire the ideal fit, with cuts and straps to match it with their dress. Bra manufacturing is undergoing a number of technological developments and advancements to make them more comfortable and offer a comprehensive answer to numerous issues. Work commitment to increased disposable income, improved living conditions, and a willingness to spend money on personal grooming to look good in every outfit are driving revenue growth of the market. A bra gives breasts proper shape and visibility ultimately helping women feel more confident. Availability of bras in a wide range of sizes, colors, patterns, designs, and textures provides customers with various options to pick from which is contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top 10 Profiled in the Global Bra Market Report:

• Jockey,

• Calida Group,

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.,

• Triumph,

• Chantelle

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

• Sports Bra

• T-shirt Bra

• Padded Bra

• Non-Padded Bra

• Wired Bra

• Non-Wired Bra

• Full Coverage Bra

• Others

By Material Outlook

• Cotton

• Satin

• Chiffon

• Silk

• Polyester

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Bra Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Bra industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Bra market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Bra market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

