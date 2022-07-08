Monthly Public Board Meeting Set for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The IUB's monthly public meeting to discuss agency issues and help inform the public and utility industry stakeholders about various dockets and functions of the Board will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the Hearing Room at the IUB Office, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. The meeting will be viewable by video livestream.

AGENDA

9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA

Call to Order Consent Items

Board Meeting Minutes Notification of Board Orders Delinquent Payments Action Items

E-21386: ITC Midwest LLC – Regarding Electric Transmission Line Franchise SPU-2022-0004: Interstate Power and Light Company and Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative – Regarding Joint Petition for Adjustment of Service Territory Discussion Items

Rules Review Monthly Financials Litigation Update Other Business

FY22 Targeted Small Business Results FY23 Spending Plan Public Comments Adjournment: Next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022

The Board welcomes public comment at the end of the meeting. The public comment process requires individuals to sign up in advance on the list located on the table outside of the hearing room, and for the sign-in information to be legible, in addition to providing a full name, state of residence and contact information. Public comments cannot address contested matters (open dockets) pending before the Board.

To assure the meeting is orderly, meeting attendees are required to comply with the following:

No signs or placards will be permitted in the hearing room and the audience is expected to remain quiet and refrain from interrupting the meeting.

Persons attending the meeting should behave in a respectful manner that allows all comments to be heard.

Mobile phones and other electronic devices must be turned off or set to silent mode. Persons answering phone calls must do so outside of the hearing room.

Meeting attendees are free to come and go as they wish, provided the meeting is not disrupted.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate should contact the Iowa Utilities Board at 515.725.7300 at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting to request arrangements. For more information, email iub@iub.iowa.gov.