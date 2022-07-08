The Commissioner of Energy and Environmental Protection has provided notice to the Attorney General of an abnormal market disruption regarding the wholesale price of motor gasoline or gasohol. Pursuant to Conn. Gen. Stat. § 42-234, no seller of motor gasoline or gasohol shall sell, or offer to sell, an energy resource at an unconscionably excessive price between July 8, 2022 and August 7, 2022.
Attorney General Tong Seeks Formal Hearing to Scrutinize Health Insurance Rate Hike Requests
