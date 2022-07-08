Submit Release
Live and Work in Maine Community Event for Educators July 19th at the Roux Institute

Live and Work in Maine is hosting a series of community events around the state, and the Maine Department of Education is a partner for their July 19th event for educators.

Details:

Welcome Home event – Portland

July 19th, 2022

Location: Roux Institute, 100 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101

Time: 5-7pm

About: Recently moved to Maine? Are you a Boomerang who decided to move back? Or maybe you’re a community member looking to make new connections. We all call Maine home, so come out to meet others in the community.

RSVP herewww.liveandworkinmaine.com/welcomehome (select Portland/Roux option)

Live and Work in Maine is a nonprofit with the mission of attracting and retaining Maine’s workforce. They are a career network and serve as the leading resource for those looking to relocate, keep, or start their careers in Maine. Learn more at: LiveWorkMaine.com

