Live and Work in Maine Community Event for Educators July 19th at the Roux Institute

Live and Work in Maine is hosting a series of community events around the state, and the Maine Department of Education is a partner for their July 19th event for educators.
Please RSVP below.
Details:
Welcome Home event – Portland
July 19th, 2022
Location: Roux Institute, 100 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101
Time: 5-7pm
About: Recently moved to Maine? Are you a Boomerang who decided to move back? Or maybe you’re a community member looking to make new connections. We all call Maine home, so come out to meet others in the community.
RSVP here: www.liveandworkinmaine.com/welcomehome (select Portland/Roux option)
Live and Work in Maine is a nonprofit with the mission of attracting and retaining Maine’s workforce. They are a career network and serve as the leading resource for those looking to relocate, keep, or start their careers in Maine. Learn more at: LiveWorkMaine.com