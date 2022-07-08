Statement by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sends its heartfelt condolences to the people of Japan and share in the grief over the tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr. Abe was a great friend of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and we had the honor of hosting him several times. He helped elevate the U.S.-Japan relationship, and promoted our strong business and economic ties. Both our nations saw a growth in jobs and prosperity because of this important work and partnership.

He will be a remembered as a great leader who championed multilateralism and defended democracy. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.