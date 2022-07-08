Submit Release
Việt Nam ready to cooperate to combat illegal fishing

VIETNAM, July 8 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ready to work with countries in the region and the international community to strengthen cooperation and share experiences in combating illegal fishing, stated Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng.

At the ministry’s regular press briefing, when reporters asked for a reaction to the US Government’s wish to cooperate with countries including Việt Nam to fight illegal fishing, the diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam is following the information with “keen interest.”

"Việt Nam’s stance on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is consistent and has been stated many times," she added.

Accordingly, Việt Nam advocates the sustainable development of the marine economy and fishing industry, with the structure being suitable for the exploitation of aquatic resources and fully complying with regulations on combating IUU fishing and international agreements to which Việt Nam is a signatory.

These pacts include the Agreement for the Implementation of the Provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of December 10, 1982, relating to the Conservation and Management of Straddling Fish Stocks and Highly Migratory Fish Stocks; and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Agreement on Port State Measures to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing.

The spokeswoman said Việt Nam had built and perfected a legal system on fisheries to ensure effectiveness and efficiency; implemented measures to reduce IUU fishing; and stopped and prevented Vietnamese fishing vessels from illegally exploiting seafood in foreign waters.

She noted that relevant agencies and coastal localities regularly managed and ran communication campaigns to instruct fishermen on how to comply with Việt Nam’s laws and respect foreign waters established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Việt Nam also responsibly participated in international forums and regional action plans to combat IUU fishing, and promoted effective and sustainable fisheries management in accordance with international law, the spokeswoman said. — VNS

 

