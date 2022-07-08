Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on North Road in Jackson Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is beginning next week on Route 1002 (North Road) in Jackson Township, Tioga County.

Beginning Monday, July 11, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin replacing an existing bridge structure with a precast concrete box culvert on North Road. The project is located between Route 328 and Skyline Drive.

A detour will be in place using Route 328, Route 1020 (Alder Run Road) and Picnic Grove Road.

This project is expected to be completed in late September 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

