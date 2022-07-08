Single Lane Traffic Pattern for Work on the Route 1017 New Baltimore Road Bridge Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Somerset County Maintenance Forces are reducing Route 1017 (New Baltimore Road) to a single-lane traffic pattern for repairs to be made to the bridge over Breastwork Run in Allegheny Township, Somerset County.



Beginning Monday, July 11, the bridge will be reduced to a single lane. During work hours traffic will be controlled by flaggers and during non-working hours, traffic will be controlled by stop-signs. Work will be performed to fix delaminated concrete under the bridge that was identified during a routine bridge inspection.

This work should take approximately two weeks to complete, weather depending.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

