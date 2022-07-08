U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery Counties

07/08/2022 King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (City Avenue) is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia

Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Market Street between 34th Street and the Delaware County line for paving operations;

Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) between Haverford Avenue and the City Avenue Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County for prepping and milling operations;

Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between U.S. 1 (City Avenue) and Girard Avenue for milling operations;

Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 73 (Cottman Avenue) between Castor Avenue and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) for prepping operations; and

Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Welsh Road between Kismet Road and Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue), and Welsh Road between U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and Ashton Road for prepping operations. Chester County Sunday, July 10, through Thursday, July 14, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 10 (Honey Brook Road) between Beaver Dam Road and the Lancaster County Line in Honey Brook Township for milling and paving operations;

Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 10 (Honey Brook Road) between Beaver Dam Road and the Lancaster County Line in Honey Brook Township for utility operations; and

Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County Line in Pennsbury and Kennett townships for sealing operations. Montgomery County

Sunday, July 10, through Thursday, July 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Gulph Road between the U.S. 422 overpass and Abrams Run Creek near the U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Interchange in Upper Merion Township for milling operations;

Sunday, July 10, through Friday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Crooked Lane between Gulph Road and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) in Upper Merion Township and Bridgeport Borough for utility adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Sunday, July 10, through Friday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 73 (Big Road/Philadelphia Avenue) between the Berks County line and Colonial Road in Upper Frederick, New Hanover, and Douglass townships for utility adjustments and milling and paving operations;

Sunday, July 10, through Friday, July 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on New Second Street between Cheltenham Avenue and Route 73 (Township Line Road) in Cheltenham Township for utility adjustments and milling and paving operations; and

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these resurfacing improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


