Lane Restrictions on Route 6 in Wyalusing Borough and Wyalusing Township, Bradford County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised a paving project continues next week in Bradford County.



Beginning Monday, July 11, the contractor will begin microsurfacing Route 6 in Wyalusing Borough and Wyalusing Township. The work location begins at the borough line and continues .25 miles past Sterling Hill Road.



This portion of the project is expected to take 2 weeks, weather permitting. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect lane restrictions controlled by signing and flaggers.



Motorists should drive with caution in the area and expect delays in travel.



Suit Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $1,165,084 wearing surface preservation contract. Work includes microsurfacing three sections of Route 6 in Wyalusing Borough, Wyalusing Township, and Burlington Township, as well as, as section of Route 14 in Troy Borough and an epoxy overly placed on the bridge carrying Route 6 over Sugar Creek in Burlington Township. Work is expected to be completed on this contract in October of 2022.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

# # #



