Pipe Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Nauvoo Road in Morris Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 3014 (Nauvoo Road) in Morris Township, Tioga County beginning next week.



On Tuesday, July 12, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin the project Nauvoo Road between Route 3013 (Plank Road) and Route 3016 (Link Hill Road). Work includes replacing a large pipe and stabilizing the embankment.



A detour using Plank Road and Route 414 will be in place. Work is expected to be completed Friday, July 29, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

