Lane Restriction Next Week on West Sassafras Street in Penn Township, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Route 2016 (West Sassafras Street) in Penn Township, Snyder County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

On Wednesday, July 13, the contractor will be working on West Sassafras Street near the Penn Township line. Motorists can expect lane restrictions in the work zone. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in one day.

Motorists should be drive with caution, watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway and expect minor delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

