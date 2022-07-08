Route 10 (Limestone Road) Lane Closures for Base Repair in West Fallowfield, Upper Oxford, Lower Oxford Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures with flagging are scheduled on Route 10 (Limestone Road) between Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) and the Oxford Borough line in West Fallowfield, Upper Oxford, and Lower Oxford townships, Chester County, beginning Monday, July 11, for base repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closures will remain in place weekdays, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, through late July.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

