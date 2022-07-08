Mahantango Creek Covered Bridge Repair to Begin July 18

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it will close the Mahantango Creek Covered Bridge in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County, Monday, July 18. The bridge, which is 65 feet long, built in 1908, and carries an average of 874 vehicles daily, suffered damage in a collision that crews will repair during the closure.

The contractor will implement a detour using Route 3001 (Covered Bridge Road), Route 3016 (Pine Swamp Road), Route 104 and Route 3002 (Oriental Road) on July 18. The detour will be in place for the duration of the project, which PennDOT anticipates will be complete by mid-October. Motorists familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes. PennDOT will reopen the bridge earlier if work progress allows.

Overall work includes full sawn timber repairs, removal and resetting of ston masonry facing, and miscellaneous construction. Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA, is the contractor on this $359,000 project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow official detour signs, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

