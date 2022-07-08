Broad Street (Route 611) to Close for Local Safety Improvement Project in South Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Broad Street (Route 611) will be closed and detoured between Crescent Drive and Intrepid Avenue in Philadelphia beginning at 7:00 AM on Monday, July 25, under a local project to improve travel and safety, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place 24/7 through August 2023.





During the closure, Broad Street (Route 611) motorists will be directed to use League Island Boulevard and Kitty Hawk Avenue. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Under this City of Philadelphia project, the contractor will demolish and replace the existing quay wall, located in the Navy Yard along Broad Street, and replace it with an anchored steel sheet pile bulkhead. As a result of the construction activities, the section of Broad Street (Route 611) will be reconstructed, and the timber deck structure that supports the roadway will be replaced. The quay wall will be replaced in-kind utilizing salvaged stone from the existing wall. The wall is approximately 700 feet long. Pedestrian access to the wall is currently restricted due to safety concerns.





An existing large stormwater outfall will also be replaced under this project. The location and size of this outfall will not be changed; however, a tide gate will be added. Streetscape services will also be used to enhance the experience for the traveling public, whether they are traveling by vehicle or bicycle.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin









MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









# # #









