MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 27, 2022 to Monday, July 4, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 27, 2022, through Monday, July 4, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 77 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 27, 2022

A Crosman Arms 760 Pumpmaster .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old John Henry Dickens, II, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-091-522

A Taurus PT-24/7 Pro CDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-091-721

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Joseph Nicholas Curtis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-092-202

A Cobra Enterprises Patriot .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Diallo Rashawd Wright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-092-224

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, and a Palmetto State .223 caliber assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old D’Armani Barnett, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, 29-year-old Dominique Christian Jones, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Tyler Cooper-Walls, of Southeast, D.C., and 19-year-old J’quan King, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-092-268

A Ruger P-93DC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-092-274

A Canik TP-9A 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Kendrick Sylvester Robinson, Jr., of Richmond, VA, and 25-year-old Anthony Albert Pearson, Jr., of Henrico, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-092-335

A Taurus PT-11 G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Joseph Lamont Holtz, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 22-092-398

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-092-687

A Smith & Wesson .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2000 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old William Eric Stroman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-092-724

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-092-762

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tevon Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-092-784

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Daiquon Daniel Greer, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-092-788

A Sarsicmaz SAR9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Unis N. Kamara, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-092-794

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-092-803

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Hobart Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Malik Paul McCorkle, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-092-828

A Smith & Wesson MP9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Derrick Demond Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Probation Violation, Bail Reform Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-092-896

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 55th Street, Southeast. The follow person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft First Degree, Robbery, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-092-914

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-092-933

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Tobias Drive, Southeast. CCN: 22-092-964

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Christion Cooper, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Manufacture, Distribute, Dispense, Possess a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-108-876

Thursday, June 30, 2022

A Colt Defender .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4500 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-093-310

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-093-317

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Trejion Barnes, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Tyryque Humble, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-093-331

A FN Herstal 509 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Antwon Willie Bailey, of Northeast, D.C., for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-093-338

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-093-343

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old Clarence J. Slash, of Ashburn, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-093-399

A Glock 30 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Travis Andre Savoy, of Shadyside, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threats to Do Bodily Harm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-093-418

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 39-year-old James Corrello Smith, of Southeast, D.C., and 35-year-old Davonsia Towns, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-093-479

Friday, July 1, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Chillum Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-093-587

A Springfield Armory XD-5 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Samuel Giles, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-093-599

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Anthony Dwayne Henderson, of Annapolis, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-093-662

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Marion Islar, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Failure to Appear, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-093-674

A Deutsche Werke handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 53-year-old Tonya Denise Perkins, of Southeast, D.C., and 69-year-old Gary Nathaniel Offutt, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 22-093-711

A Springfield Armory XDM 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-093-868

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 22-093-911

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of Spring Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Malik Anthony Norman, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Antoine Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-093-926

Saturday, July 2, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jashua Jermane Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-079

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Marquis Evans, of Evans, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-328

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Trayvon Johnson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-403

A Daisy Powerline 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Gabriel Wright, of no fixed address, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 22-094-409

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Childress Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Miasiah Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-475

Sunday, July 3, 2022

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kalvin David Gomez, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receive/Possess a Firearm having a Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-591

A Ruger P-85 MKII 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Leonite Irving, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-094-631

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-094-784

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-094-779

A Beretta Cat 5802 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-094-846

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-094-876

A Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 9th Street and Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 54-year-old Jerry Lee Stalings, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-882

A Ruger SR22P .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of B Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-094-895

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Rashad Dorsey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-935

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Darriya McCoy, of Capitol Heights, MD for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-938

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Donte Butler, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-094-947

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Citadel 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 900 block of Sycamore Drive, Southeast. CCN: 22-095-006

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of K Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-095-010

A Springfield XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Shawn Anton Weldon, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-095-034

A Beretta 21 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Carlos Antonio Huezo, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-095-047

Monday, July 4, 2022

A Taurus Protector .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Trenton Reyton Littles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-095-331

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Tyree M. Ashton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-359

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jalen Germany, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – In a Drug Free Zone, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-362

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Alonzo Hinnant, of Temple Hills MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-376

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-095-399

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Craig Chauncey Willis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Probation Violation, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-420

An American Tactical Fatboy-LW .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Tyrone Faison, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-442

A Bruni GAP 8mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-095-457

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kamar Baratt, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-462

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Walter Mabry, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-095-522

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

