Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Cafiero

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero today in Bali, Indonesia. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cafiero discussed strengthening collaboration in diverse areas such as technology, critical minerals, as well as positive steps to enhance food security. Secretary Blinken applauded Argentina’s leader-level commitments on migration and food security at the Summit of the Americas and reiterated his appreciation for Argentina’s condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for the development of Argentina’s domestic civil nuclear energy industry, and encouraged Argentina to adopt the IAEA Additional Protocol, the highest standard for international nuclear safeguards.

