FlexRide, a new micro-transit service designed to connect city residents to suburban jobs, has been awarded a $4.2 million grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The service launched earlier this year with limited funding.

FlexRide was developed by MobiliSE (formerly the Regional Transit Leadership Council) and other local partners to be a low-cost, on-demand service that connected workers in Milwaukee’s central city to employers in Waukesha County, specifically Menomonee Falls and Butler.

[Adapted from: City-To-Suburbs Transit Service Expanding With $4.2 Million State Grant July 7, 2022 Urban Milwaukee]