Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,090 in the last 365 days.

Burgum statement on FHWA’s proposed greenhouse gas emissions rule for states and municipalities

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced a notice of proposed rulemaking requiring states and municipalities to establish and enforce targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

“While the proposed rule implies the Federal Highway Administration will work with states to create performance standards, this was not the intent of the law passed by Congress, and the Biden administration is using perceived regulatory authority it simply doesn’t have,” Burgum said. “The proposed rule burdens states with unnecessary regulation, may jeopardize future federal funding vital to North Dakota and will force or pressure states to reallocate federal dollars away from critical state projects to federally preferred projects. In addition, it explicitly goes against last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that rightfully returned decision-making authority related to greenhouse gas emissions from the federal government to the states and Congress. The FHWA needs to focus on a goal we all share: improving the infrastructure in North Dakota and across the country. Our state has some of the cleanest air and water in the nation, and this proposed rule is unnecessary and overreaching.”

You just read:

Burgum statement on FHWA’s proposed greenhouse gas emissions rule for states and municipalities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.