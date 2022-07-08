Turkish-American Success Stories: How did they become successful in the U.S.?

Attorney Ebru Ekşioğlu's new book, "How Did They Succeed in the U.S.," tells the success story of how seventeen Turks in the US

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The book sheds light on the lives of seventeen people, many Turkish-born business people and scientists, who received their undergraduate education in Turkey and later settled in the United States to realize their dreams.There is little information that each has achieved outstanding success in their fields. It reveals how they felt during the period when they "sailed into the unknown" and what they struggled for on the way to success.When asked why she thought of such a book project, Ekşioğlu answered, "It was a two year work for me. I published the book to introduce the successful people in this book to the young people in Turkey; I wanted to set examples for them on the matter and to help them expand their vision while they are chasing their dreams. The book will continue as a series." The books were distributed to high schools and or university libraries in the U.S.The Book is called "Amerika’da Nasıl Başardılar?" meaning "How did they succeed in the U.S."Here is the list of Turkish-Americans who were recognized for their accomplishments in the field.Ergün Kirlikovali,EngineerEric Erkan Nur ,BusinessmanHande Ozdi̇nler ,ScientistJay Ceyhun Karahan ,JudgeSeda Evi̇s ,DesignerAli̇ Cinar ,JournalistSi̇ne Aras Akten ,Medical DoctorErol Yorulmazoğlu, Medical DoctorPetek Günay Balatsas ,AttorneyErgi̇n Koçyildirim ,Medical DoctorŞebnem Tuğçe Pala ,BusinesswomanFurkan Burak ,Medical DoctorNesli̇han Hidirligi̇l,BusinesswomanMehmet Emi̇n Adi̇n , Medical DoctorEylül Bi̇lgi̇n,ScientistHati̇ce Yavuz, PhysiotherapistMehmet Oğden,Businessman