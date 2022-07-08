The Passing of Former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo

Together with the people of the United States, I offer my sincerest condolences on the tragic passing of former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo. Prime Minister Abe was a global leader and unwavering ally and friend of the United States, whose vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific lifted our Alliance cooperation to new heights.
We offer our thoughts to Prime Minister Abe’s family and the people of Japan. Together with them and the world, we mourn his passing.
