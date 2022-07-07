Submit Release
Information on the main indicators of the chemical industry presented

UZBEKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation on the achieved key indicators and planned projects in the chemical industry.

The Chairman of the Board of the JSC Uzkimyosanoat J. Mirzamakhmudov informed about the activity carried out to diversify the industry and develop manufacturing of new products in pursuance of the Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan of October 25, 2018. It was noted that over the past 3 years, industrial production increased by 1.5 times, and exports – by 2 times.

Most importantly, the industry, which was previously characterized by chronic unprofitability, ended 2021 with a net profit of 1.6 trillion UZS.

For six months this year, the company’s enterprises manufactured products worth almost 7 trillion UZS. The growth in production volumes amounted to 11 percent. Goods worth $218 million were exported. By the end of the year, it is planned to increase production to 14 trillion UZS, and export – to $425 million. To this end, in the second half of the year, it is planned to produce 650,000 tons of nitrogen, 70,000 tons of phosphorus and 120,000 tons of potash fertilizers, 80,000 tons of polyvinyl chloride.

The Head of the state noted the need for systematic work to improve the efficiency and transformation of enterprises in the industry. It was noted that it is possible to reduce the cost by at least 6 percent due to energy savings and localization.

Information was also provided about future promising projects. It was noted that $400 million of investments would be disbursed and 9 projects launched by the end of the year. It is planned to organize the production of methylcellulose, technical gas, liquid mineral fertilizers at Navoiazot, and foamed polypropylene, organic fertilizers, and polymer products at Chirchik Chemical Technopark. The President emphasized that new projects should be implemented only with the involvement of private investment. The task was set to form a portfolio of projects worth at least $1 billion in 5 chemical clusters.

Instructions were also given to accelerate the privatization of enterprises of the joint-stock company.

Source: UzA

