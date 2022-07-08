U.S. 6 east of Jasper County Road T-12 near Newton to temporarily close July 11 for culvert replacement

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – July 8, 2022 – A culvert replacement project 0.2 miles east of Jasper County Road T-12 near Newton will require temporarily closing U.S. 6, from 7 a.m. Monday, July 11, until Nov. 4, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Marshalltown construction office.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Interstate 80 between Iowa Speedway Drive and Iowa 224.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

To receive email or text alerts about traffic incidents, road closures, traffic delays, and other restrictions that affect this highway route or other routes you travel, the Iowa DOT offers the “Your 511” option on 511ia.org. It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://iowadot.gov/511/511-full-feature-website-help/how-to-videos for simple, step-by-step instructions.

#

Contact: Dustin Skogerboe at 641-752-4657 or dustin.skogerboe@iowadot.us