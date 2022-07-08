Submit Release
Injured Hiker Rescued on Mount Moosilauke

July 8, 2022

Benton, NH – At 8:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Gorge Brook Trail on Mt. Moosilauke approximately 2 miles up from the Ravine Lodge trailhead. The hiker, a 14-year-old from Ormond Beach, FL, was part of a camp group from Vermont and had suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to keep hiking. Volunteers with the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, staff of the Moosilauke Ravine Lodge, and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the trail to begin a rescue effort.

Rescuers met up with the injured hiker at 10:30 p.m. and were able to assist the hiker in descending the trail until he was loaded into a rescue litter and carried the rest of the way down. The rescue party safely reached the trailhead with the injured youth at 1:15 a.m. on July 8, 2022, concluding the rescue.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone planning to enjoy the outdoors this summer to think ahead and make safe decisions. The White Mountains are rugged and unforgiving. To plan for a safe hike please visit www.hikesafe.com.

