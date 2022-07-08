Italian Violinist and Composer Carla Grimaldi Creates a Beautiful Dedication to Chomsky with her Latest Album
It has been so beautiful to give an artistic contribution to (Noam Chomsky’s) speeches through music.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using an archive of samples from Noam Chomsky’s speeches over the last few decades, musician Carla Grimaldi shares more about how she created her most recent release in an interview with Synesthesia Media.
— Carla Grimaldi for The Noam Chomsky Music Project
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate American linguist Noam Chomsky’s lectures and amplify his voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms: Music. The project was created by Ian Urbina, an investigative journalist who founded the music label, Synesthesia Media.
The music project’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Chomsky’s outlook on the world. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, dozens of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of Chomsky’s lectures which Synesthesia Media spent over a year building.
Grimaldi is an Italian violinist and composer. In 2021, she joined The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, created by Urbina (The New Yorker, The Atlantic), making music with pianist Manuel Zito.
She worked on the scores for the docu-film “Vinilici – Perchè il vinile ama la musica” (Amazon Prime Italy – 2019, by Fulvio Iannucci) and for the documentary “Le Soldat” (2021, by Davide Bongiovanni). She is a member of the band Blindur, which released two albums and four EPs for La Tempesta Dischi, and with whom she took part to important music festivals such as: SXSW 2018 (Austin - TX - USA), Iceland Airwaves Festival 2016 (Reykjavik - Iceland), Uno Maggio Libero e Pensante 2022 (Taranto- Italy), Italiart Festival 2019 (Dijon - France). She has collaborated and shared the stage with many artists including Jonathan Wilson, Cristina Donà, Fabrizio Poggi, Michele Signore (Nuova Compagnia di Canto Popolare), Marco Fasolo (Jennifer Gentle), Adriano Viterbini, Osanna, Marco Messina (99 Posse), and many others.
Grimaldi thinks Chomsky’s lectures are important: “I believe that Noam Chomsky’s teaching can lead people to develop critical thinking, opening up their mind and building political consciousness,” Grimaldi said. “Those aspects are, in my opinion, very important in our society, since they can make people more aware of the power of their decisions, and their contribution to social life and politics.”
Grimaldi has admired Chomsky since high school and was excited to create music using his voice.
“He really has had an important role in my personal growth as an individual in our society, and it has been so beautiful to give an artistic contribution to his speeches through music,” Grimaldi said.
“A Better World” by Carla Grimaldi for The Noam Chomsky Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Noam Chomsky Music Project:
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is an expansive international effort to bolster Noam Chomsky’s ideas with passion and aesthetics. This project is the first of this scale—both in size and reach—to combine music with Chomsky’s work.
