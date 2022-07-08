Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good evening, everyone. Santiago, wonderful to see you again. We were just in Los Angeles. It seems like a few weeks ago, which it was.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAFIERO: Few weeks ago, yes.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: But it’s very good to be here with our colleagues from Argentina. Argentina is a very important partner for the United States, and I think today our two countries, as well as colleagues from the G20, really demonstrated the importance of our work together on some of the most important issues of our time that are, actually, affecting the lives of our people. Whether it’s food security, whether it’s energy prices, whether it’s global health, whether it’s the transition to deal with climate change and toward renewable energy, in all of these areas I think we recognize – Argentina and the United States – that we’re going to be even more effective when we’re working together and when we’re working with other countries. None of these challenges that our people are facing have – can really be answered effectively by any one of us acting alone; and both Argentina and the United States are really committed to an energized multilateralism, and that’s one of the things that we focused on today.

So, I know we want to continue that conversation and, also, talk about some of the work that we’re doing directly together bilaterally, strengthening the relationship between our countries, and also the work we’re doing in our own hemisphere, in the Americas, following up on the Summit of the Americas. So, Santiago, thanks for taking the time. It is great to be with you today.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAFIERO: Thank you very much. Thank you for the meeting. It’s nice to see you again, and we’ll have a great opportunity in this summit to increase our bilateral cooperation, so we hope we’ll have a good meeting (inaudible). So, thank you very much.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: And, of course, I should mention that we very much look forward to having the president visit Washington in just a few weeks’ time.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAFIERO: A few weeks.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: So, we’ll spend some time talking about that too. Thanks, everyone.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAFIERO: Thank you.