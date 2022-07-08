Boji Token emerges as the leading crypto community in Istanbul that works for animal welfare.

BOJI Token was created on 3rd April 2022 with a strong community open to communication for building a better world for stray animals with partnerships with charities and non-governmental organizations.

/EIN News/ -- Istanbul, Turkey, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOJI Token was created on 3rd April 2022 with a strong community that is all open communication for building a better world for stray animals with partnerships with charities and non-governmental organizations. The aim is to bring the crypto world and animal lovers together and support all the animals that need help, feeding the hungry animals and adopting them from the streets and shelters with the Boji Token community.

The platform of Boji Token focuses on helping stray animals, but also the technology of the Token with their launched Play to Earn Hyper-Casual game. $ BOJI officially launches RunBOJI on the various blockchain platforms as version 1st and the first game of $BOJI Token. It is a Hyper-Casual game that is interactive and addictive. They have also released their unique series of NFT collections about their Token. Intending users can buy Boji Token NFT Collection v1 from the given links on the website.

Furthermore, Boji Token was created to be a fully decentralized project with a purpose. Boji Token is a community-driven token built on a foundation of transparency and open communication with the community. Boji Token brings crypto adoption to the mainstream with new concepts such as NFTs, DEX, and Metaverse gaming. The founders want to improve the conditions for animals around the world. Their objective is to turn the universe into a better place to live for animals.

The Treasury Tax of the exclusive Boji Token is as follows:

1% Holders Rewards Distribution: For every transaction in the BOJI network 1% fee is being distributed to the existing holders. That means you earn Boji Token (BOJI) by holding it in your wallet. Watch your Boji Token (BOJI) grows in every transaction!

2% Charity Fee: 2% of all transaction fees will be donated to charity to increase animals' conditions.

3% Liquidity Fee: 3% of all transaction fees return to the liquidity pool.

4% Marketing Fee: There is a 4% BOJI tax on every buy and sell transaction. That 6% tax goes to a marketing wallet. The funds in the marketing wallet will be used for marketing and further developing the BOJI Token ecosystem.

