Summer Family Fun will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, July 7 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 7, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 7, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Michelle Ramirez, public outreach specialist at Montgomery Parks, and Monika Hammer, public information officer at the Department of Recreation. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Montgomery Parks is hosting its ninth Annual Latino Conservation Week (LCW) between July 16 and 24. LCW was created by the Hispanic Access Foundation to connect with Latino communities at a local and national level. Across the nation, this week aims to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. Michelle Ramirez will discuss the upcoming events starting with the kick-off fiesta on Saturday 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wheaton Regional Park. There will be food trucks, Zumba and activities for all ages. The kick-off fiesta will provide free transportation with shuttle buses running every 20 to 25 minutes from the Wheaton Metro to Wheaton Regional Park from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. All the events are free, but some require registration. For more information, click here.

Summer is here and pools are open! The second part of the show will focus on safety guidelines to ensure that our residents have a memorable summer. Monika Hammer will discuss important information about how to stay safe in and around the water. Hammer will also provide details about the hours of operation for Montgomery County’s pools, swim sessions, locations, rules, passes and daily admissions. For more information on the summer 2022 calendar click here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #

Release ID: 22-266Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Marcela Rodriguez 240-777-7808