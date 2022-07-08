Submit Release
NOW HIRING SEASONAL EMPLOYEES FOR DU QUOIN STATE FAIR

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture is seeking individuals for seasonal employment at the Du Quoin State Fair. Temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security. Temporary employee pay is $14/hour.


For additional questions, please contact the IDOA Bureau of Human Resources

