SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture is seeking individuals for seasonal employment at the Du Quoin State Fair. Temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security. Temporary employee pay is $14/hour.
For additional questions, please contact the IDOA Bureau of Human Resources
You just read:
NOW HIRING SEASONAL EMPLOYEES FOR DU QUOIN STATE FAIR
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.