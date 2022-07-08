Council President Albornoz to be Joined by State’s Attorney John McCarthy and Chief of Police Marcus Jones for Media Availability on July 11 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, August 7 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 8, 2022

The discussion will focus on efforts to disrupt gun violence in Montgomery County





Rockville, Md., July 8, 2022—On Monday, July 11 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will be joined by Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy and Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones for a discussion about efforts to end gun violence in the County. They will provide an overview of ongoing law enforcement activities to reduce gun violence, and Council President Albornoz will announce a new bill that he will introduce during Tuesday’s Council meeting.

Council President Albornoz will also discuss additional Council matters including Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch - Climate Assessments, which Council President Albornoz introduced with Councilmember Hucker to help the County reach its climate change goals.

He will also cover the upcoming vote on Bill 20-22, Office of Food System Resilience, which will create an office dedicated to food security in Montgomery County. This bill was introduced by Council President Albornoz, at the request of County Executive Elrich.

In addition, Council President Albornoz will discuss a Council resolution to designate the Children's Opportunity Alliance of Montgomery County as the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity. The Council is scheduled to vote on this resolution on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil). Members of the media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on July 11 to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Lucia Jimenez, public information officer, at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7832 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

