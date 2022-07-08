Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Marietta

Submit Release
Marietta, GA (July 8, 2022) – ﻿ The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Marietta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 7, 2022. One man has died. One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that at 6:26 p.m., Marietta P.D. officers were on patrol near the Motel 6 on 2360 Delk Road in Marietta, Georgia. Officers approached a car and made contact with the people in it. During the interaction, the driver, identified as Rafael Esteban Ramirez, age 26, of Atlanta, reversed his car, hitting a marked police car. Ramirez put the car in drive and accelerated, pinning an officer between the marked car and his own, and dragging and injuring the officer. Officers fired their weapons at Ramirez, hitting him. 

The officer was treated and released from Kennestone Hospital. Ramirez was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.  

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review. 

