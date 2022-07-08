Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,078 in the last 365 days.

Median barrier and high-tension cable installation scheduled to begin on I-94 in Fargo

Median barrier and high-tension cable installation scheduled to begin on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. –Work is scheduled to begin on Interstate 94 from the Interstate 29 Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange bridge on July 10.

The project includes the installation of high-tension cables on I-94 from Sheyenne St. to 42nd St. and the installation of a concrete median barrier from 42nd St. to the I-29 Interchange. Installing these safety devices will help prevent motorists from crossing over the median and colliding with oncoming traffic.

Beginning Sunday evening a temporary lane closure on I-94 eastbound will be in place to allow the installation of a precast concrete barrier to close the median. Traffic control for the temporary lane closure will be removed at 3 p.m. daily. The work is expected to last for two days.

Once the precast barriers are set, traffic control will consist of a left lane closure on eastbound I-94 from the 42nd St. bridge to the I-29 Interchange bridge and a shoulder closure on I-94 westbound from the I-29 Interchange bridge to the 42nd St. bridge. Traffic Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph.

Beginning July 20, the high-tension cable installation will consist of temporary left lane closures and an adjacent shoulder closure that will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work in the median is taking place. The lane closures will be limited to 1.5 miles

Flaggers will be present to assist in directing traffic through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Walstad

mjwalstad@nd.gov

You just read:

Median barrier and high-tension cable installation scheduled to begin on I-94 in Fargo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.