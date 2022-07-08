Median barrier and high-tension cable installation scheduled to begin on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. –Work is scheduled to begin on Interstate 94 from the Interstate 29 Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange bridge on July 10.



The project includes the installation of high-tension cables on I-94 from Sheyenne St. to 42nd St. and the installation of a concrete median barrier from 42nd St. to the I-29 Interchange. Installing these safety devices will help prevent motorists from crossing over the median and colliding with oncoming traffic.



Beginning Sunday evening a temporary lane closure on I-94 eastbound will be in place to allow the installation of a precast concrete barrier to close the median. Traffic control for the temporary lane closure will be removed at 3 p.m. daily. The work is expected to last for two days.



Once the precast barriers are set, traffic control will consist of a left lane closure on eastbound I-94 from the 42nd St. bridge to the I-29 Interchange bridge and a shoulder closure on I-94 westbound from the I-29 Interchange bridge to the 42nd St. bridge. Traffic Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph.



Beginning July 20, the high-tension cable installation will consist of temporary left lane closures and an adjacent shoulder closure that will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work in the median is taking place. The lane closures will be limited to 1.5 miles



Flaggers will be present to assist in directing traffic through the work zone.



The project is expected to be completed in mid-September.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



Matthew Walstad



mjwalstad@nd.gov

