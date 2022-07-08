Route 837 Seventh Avenue Restrictions this Weekend in West Homestead

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Seventh Avenue (Route 837) in West Homestead Borough, Allegheny County will occur Friday night through Sunday night, July 8-10 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Seventh Avenue at the intersection with Eighth Avenue (at the BP Gas Station) from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 8 p.m. Sunday night. Police and flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. Crews from Golden Triangle will conduct concrete pavement reconstruction work.

The full concrete reconstruction on this $5.72 million project stretches approximately one mile on Route 837 (Seventh Avenue/Eighth Avenue) between Neel Streel and the Glenwood Bridge interchange. During construction, the road will close in three separate locations, requiring detours along Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue until work concludes in the fall of 2022. The closures will not occur simultaneously.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

