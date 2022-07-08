U.S. 1 North Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA -- Northbound U.S. 1 will be reduced to a single lane on Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning between Old Lincoln Highway and the Neshaminy Exit in Bensalem Township for construction activities in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will be removing construction barrier and completing other activities for a final traffic shift of northbound vehicles onto the reconstructed and widened northbound side of U.S. 1.

In addition, southbound Old Lincoln Highway will be closed for approximately two months beginning Monday, July 18, from the ramp to southbound U.S. 1 to Bristol Road in Middletown Township for reconstruction.

Motorists will be detoured south on U.S. 1, exit at the Neshaminy Interchange, then turn right onto Rockhill Drive to access Old Lincoln Highway.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed this summer.

For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

