Traffic Alert for Paving Project on State Route 356 in Butler County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic alert, beginning July 11, 2022, for State Route 356 in Buffalo Township, Winfield Township, and Jefferson Township in Butler, County for a paving project.

On July 11, contractor A. Folino Construction of Oakmont, PA will be milling and resurfacing State Route 356 between the intersections of Sarver Road and Rennick Road.

State Route 356 will be single alternating lanes controlled by flaggers. Motorists should anticipate delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

The project, part of an $880,000 paving contract in Butler County, is anticipated to be completed prior to the end of July 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

