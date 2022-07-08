Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,076 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert for Paving Project on State Route 356 in Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic alert, beginning July 11, 2022, for State Route 356 in Buffalo Township, Winfield Township, and Jefferson Township in Butler, County for a paving project. 

On July 11, contractor A. Folino Construction of Oakmont, PA will be milling and resurfacing State Route 356 between the intersections of Sarver Road and Rennick Road.

State Route 356 will be single alternating lanes controlled by flaggers. Motorists should anticipate delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

The project, part of an $880,000 paving contract in Butler County, is anticipated to be completed prior to the end of July 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###


You just read:

Traffic Alert for Paving Project on State Route 356 in Butler County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.