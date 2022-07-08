Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 11
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|SR 4004
|Sunny Rd. / Tylersburg Rd.
|Farmington Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 536
|Mayport Rd.
|Redbank Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 2001
|Forest Drive/Shannondale Rd/Macadam Rd/Dairy Rd.
|Limestone Twp./Redbank Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail Rd.
|Limestone Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 4013/SR157
|Sunny Rd/SR 0157 SH
|Washington Twp.
|General Drainage
|SR 4013
|Odgen Rd.
|Elk Twp.
|General Drainage
|SR 1005
|Miola Rd.
|Highland Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 28
|Broad St.
|Redbank Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 36
|Colonel Drake Highway
|Farmington Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|I-80
|Keystone Shorway Rd
|64-70 EB
|Side Dozing
|SR 66
|SR 0066 SH
|Paint/Farmington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1015
|Forest Rd.
|Farmington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1012
|Greenwood Rd.
|Farmington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1013
|Sawmill Rd.
|Farmington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1006
|Engel Run Rd.
|Farmington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1008
|Sarvey Mill Rd.
|Farmington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|Northern Clarion Co. Main Rds.
|Various
|Various
|Mowing
|Intersections Clarion Co.
|Various
|Various
|Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.