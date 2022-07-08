Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 11

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
SR 4004 Sunny Rd. / Tylersburg Rd. Farmington Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 536 Mayport Rd. Redbank Twp. Seal Coat
SR 2001 Forest Drive/Shannondale Rd/Macadam Rd/Dairy Rd. Limestone Twp./Redbank Twp. Seal Coat
SR 2005 Olean Trail Rd. Limestone Twp. Seal Coat
SR 4013/SR157 Sunny Rd/SR 0157 SH Washington Twp. General Drainage
SR 4013 Odgen Rd. Elk Twp. General Drainage
SR 1005 Miola Rd. Highland Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 28 Broad St. Redbank Twp. Bridge Work
SR 36 Colonel Drake Highway Farmington Twp Shoulder Cutting
I-80 Keystone Shorway Rd 64-70 EB Side Dozing
SR 66 SR 0066 SH Paint/Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 1015 Forest Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 1012 Greenwood Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 1013 Sawmill Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 1006 Engel Run Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 1008 Sarvey Mill Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
Northern Clarion Co. Main Rds. Various Various Mowing
Intersections Clarion Co. Various Various Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


