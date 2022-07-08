Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 11

07/08/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 286 SR 286 Green/Montgomery Twps. Shoulder Cutting
RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing
RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South Mahoning/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch
RT 1015 SR 1015 Green/Montgomery Twps. Wingwall Repair
RT 1024 Hemlock Rd Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1029 Flemming Summit Rd Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1032 Arcadia Rd Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1033 Hillsdale Rd Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd, Buffalo Lodge Rd, Canoe Ridge Rd Canoe, Banks Twps. Flushing Pipe
RT 3007 SR 3007 Conemaugh Twp. Edge Patching
       
RT 3009 SR 3009 Blacklick, Conemaugh, Young Twps. Edge Patching
RT 3017 Cherry Run/Coal Rd Center, Blacklick Twps. Sealcoat
RT 3024 Warren Road Center, White Twps. Sealcoat
RT 3035 Old SR 119 White, Center Twps. Sealcoat
RT 3056 Old SR 56 White, Center Twps. Sealcoat
RT 4002 SR 4002 Armstrong Twp. Off Bridge Drainage Improvements
RT 4006 Five Points Rd Washington Twp. Drainage Pipe Replacement
County Wide      
3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 22,119,422		 County Wide
County Wide		 Permanent Signs
Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.


Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 11

