Traffic Alert for Main Street Waterline Replacement Project in Falls Creek Borough

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic alert, beginning July 25, 2022, for Main Street (State Route 830) in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County as a waterline is replaced.

On July 25, contractor, Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc., Tionesta PA will be installing a watermain along Main Street in Falls Creek Borough. Work will include the area from the intersection of Main Street (State Route 830) and Third Street (State Route 950) into Clearfield County ending in front of The Pine Inn Restaurant at the end of Main Street (State Route 830).

The contractor intends to work Monday through Thursday with work beginning at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, Fridays may be used to maintain the schedule. Flaggers will be directing traffic as needed.

The project is anticipated to be completed prior to the end of December 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

