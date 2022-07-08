Submit Release
Traffic Alert for Main Street Waterline Replacement Project in Falls Creek Borough

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic alert, beginning July 25, 2022, for Main Street (State Route 830) in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County as a waterline is replaced. 

On July 25, contractor, Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc., Tionesta PA will be installing a watermain along Main Street in Falls Creek Borough.  Work will include the area from the intersection of Main Street (State Route 830) and Third Street (State Route 950) into Clearfield County ending in front of The Pine Inn Restaurant at the end of Main Street (State Route 830).

The contractor intends to work Monday through Thursday with work beginning at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.   In the event of inclement weather, Fridays may be used to maintain the schedule.  Flaggers will be directing traffic as needed. 

The project is anticipated to be completed prior to the end of December 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

