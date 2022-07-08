Learn about birds of prey July 22 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hawks, eagles, falcons, and other bird of prey have a number of unique traits that make them skilled hunters.

People can learn more about birds of prey that reside in Missouri for all or part of the year at two Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) programs on July 22 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The programs, which are titled “Birds: Talon Tales,” will be at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and will be in the nature center’s auditorium. The programs will be given by docents from Dickerson Park Zoo. The docents will describe the physical characteristics that make these birds excellent hunters and will also talk about how birds of prey provide benefits for humans. These programs will feature live birds from the zoo. As another part of the July 22 event, nature enthusiasts of all ages can take part in bird-oriented crafts and games from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the nature center’s classrooms.

People can register for the 2 p.m. program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185041

People can register for the 3 p.m. program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185043

Though these programs are free, registration is required to participate using the links above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.