Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,082 in the last 365 days.

Learn about birds of prey July 22 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hawks, eagles, falcons, and other bird of prey have a number of unique traits that make them skilled hunters.

People can learn more about birds of prey that reside in Missouri for all or part of the year at two Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) programs on July 22 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The programs, which are titled “Birds: Talon Tales,” will be at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and will be in the nature center’s auditorium. The programs will be given by docents from Dickerson Park Zoo. The docents will describe the physical characteristics that make these birds excellent hunters and will also talk about how birds of prey provide benefits for humans. These programs will feature live birds from the zoo. As another part of the July 22 event, nature enthusiasts of all ages can take part in bird-oriented crafts and games from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the nature center’s classrooms.

People can register for the 2 p.m. program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185041

People can register for the 3 p.m. program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185043

Though these programs are free, registration is required to participate using the links above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

You just read:

Learn about birds of prey July 22 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.