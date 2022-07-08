Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. Good to see you all, and especially good to see Foreign Minister Cafiero. Santiago, welcome to the State Department, welcome to Washington. So good to have you here. Argentina is a friend and partner in our hemisphere and beyond. We have a lot to talk about today, from events and challenges in our own hemisphere to points that fall far beyond that.

But we are very much looking forward as well to Argentina’s assumption of the leadership role in the Human Rights Council, where we look forward to working closely together, and we very much strongly support a vibrant Argentine economy, which will only further strengthen our own partnership and Argentina’s leadership in our hemisphere and beyond.

So lots to talk about, but in the first instance, welcome. It’s great to have you here in Washington.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAFIERO: Great, thank you very much, Mr. Secretary. Argentina and for our administration, it is – it’s very important to have this meeting. It’s very important to continue strengthening the relationship with the United States. We expect to work on a constructive agenda that involves human rights, climate change, disarmament and nonproliferation, also economic sustainability for development.

So thank you very much, Mr. Secretary, for making this meeting possible in this difficult context of the pandemic.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, and again, welcome. Thanks, everyone.