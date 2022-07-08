Structural Adhesives Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 22.47 Billion by 2028 Growing at 5.8% CAGR

global structural adhesives market size was USD 14.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global structural adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 22.47 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid global structural adhesives market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for structural adhesives from various end-use industries including, automotive, building & construction, aerospace, and transportation. Rising need to meet stringent regulations and improve fuel efficiency in the automotive industry is driving steady demand for lightweight materials and increasing usage of mixed materials in automotive design and applications. Rising utilization of mixed materials is also resulting in increasing demand for structural adhesives. The use of adhesive-bonded mixed materials is expected to make a double contribution to light weighting in the automotive industry. The utilization of structural adhesives helps in overcoming the potential downsides of combining mixed materials, which includes prevention of galvanic corrosion between dissimilar metals. Structural adhesives also offer aesthetic advantages with cleaner lines and no rivets, protruding nails, or weld marks, which helps in creating better look and more efficient product builds.

Manufacturer like Henkel, 3M and H.B. Fuller Company are increasingly investing in research and development activities for production of structural adhesives that promote cost saving and efficiency without compromising on strength, aesthetics, or impact resistance. The launch of two LOCTITE Universal Structural Bonders by Henkel is expected to create repair solutions and limitless design in industrial applications. The new products combine instant bonding qualities and structural bonding reliability, durability, and strength, which is helping in transformation across the manufacturing industry.

In September 2020, Arkema announced the inauguration of a new world-scale industrial adhesives plant in Japan. The new capacities is expected to help Bostik serve its Japanese customers in growing markets of transportation, labelling, electronics, and packaging. The investment in projected to help Bostik in its growth and geographical expansion strategy.

Epoxy segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global structural adhesives market over the forecast period owing to its increasing usage in automotive, industrial, and aerospace applications. The high chemical and thermal resistance coupled with minimum shrinkage and cohesive strength is resulting in its increasing usage.

Water-based segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding environmental degradation is also contributing to rising demand for water-based structural adhesives as these are eco-friendly, non-hazardous, and contain no VOCs.

Building & construction segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global structural adhesives market owing to rising investment by governments in commercial buildings and public infrastructure.

The structural adhesives market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization and increasing constructional activities in developing countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia is expected to support revenue growth of the Asia Pacific structural adhesives market during the forecast period.



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, 3M, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Huntsman International LLC., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Arkema, B. Fuller Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Cabot Corporation.

The report further segments the Structural Adhesives market on the basis of the different product types offered by the market, application spectrum, end-use industries, regions, and technologies among others. Regional analysis of the Structural Adhesives market provides an extensive overview of the key regions where the market has gained a robust footing. It also studies the import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, trends, demands, and presence of the prominent players in the regions.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Acrylic

Others

Technology Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

US.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

UK.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

Summary of the Structural Adhesives Market Research Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Structural Adhesives market

Strategic recommendations for the investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

