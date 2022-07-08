Etelligens Continues to Grow with New Office Expansion at Noida, India
Etelligens creates another branch in one of India's notable economic sectors, with vast profit reach potential.
Currently heading management for Etelligens, I am passionate about technology leadership, entrepreneurial opportunities, building & leveraging strong engineering teams for software development.”ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing company profits and engagement range, companies naturally begin expanding to newer territories. One of the latest approaches is Etelligens, which started increasing its operations in India this year.
This zone in NCR Noida, India, is one of this country's most prominent economically vibrant professional sectors. Based in Noida's Sector 63, it is one of the four main sub-divisions of the company globally. Therefore, with its establishment in this section, Etelligens expects a high growth rate while operating one of its branches out of this growing industry.
The work quality and services available at Etelligens relates to various mobile and web app development aspects. Initially, when it launched in 2014, the company started with some team members. Now, it boasts of a team count of 100+ highly skilled technical experts, like developers, QA testing experts, designers, analysts, and software engineers.
Currently, the company caters to a vast clientele globally, covering projects for 200 business clients, and counting. With its new expansion and potential future ones, the growth rate of the overall workload would increase.
The team here provides support in various work-related to BPM, application building, e-Commerce, and management. Covering different work stages like UI/UX design and digital product development, Etelligens focuses on delivering superior-level quality in projects.
The team here specializes in custom application development as one of the primary services as well. Based on their client's vision, the company's developers and engineers create user-friendly and capable web apps, MVPs, SaaS, mobile apps, and more. Other services like testing and consulting are available, with inquiry-based contact regulations.
The office at Noida works as the base of its operations for the southwest regional clientele, with many outsourced and in-house developers concentrating on the new projects. They offer a variety of their current service package, with personalized work plans.
Given the locational advantages, availability of diverse resources, and technological development in this section, https://www.etelligens.com/ can expect profit growth at a consistent pace, as per experts.
