Leggings Market Size Projected to Reach USD 59.86 Billion at a CAGR of 6.3%, in 2030

Leggings Market Size – USD 34.25 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – The increasing trend for comfortable clothing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of working women and the increasing number of physical activities are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The global leggings market size was USD 34.25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization, shifting consumer preferences, and increasing sports activities, such as gyms and yoga.

Women's leggings are the newest style of trousers. Women wear them with skirts, boots, Kurtis, tops, and other clothing. Nowadays, leggings are used for both casual and athletic purposes because they are so cozy, form-fitting, and flexible. Leggings are more popular than any other type of bottom clothing and can be worn in place of pants and jeans.

Several e-commerce websites are concentrating on providing private label apparel brands to increase sales and diversify their customers. For example, Amazon has been investing in private-label clothing labels to boost the variety of alternatives and provide bundles to entice buyers and grow its client base. Moreover, rising sportswear manufacturing and an increase in multinational corporations forming joint partnerships with local players are expected to continue to support the revenue growth of the market to some extent. Also, the availability of affordable exercise equipment and rising household use of the same, particularly cardiovascular equipment like cycles, and walkers can be a better opportunity for leggings manufacturers.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The nylon segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Nylon is a versatile fabric made from synthetic polyamide fibers. Women prefer nylon leggings as they are robust and resistant to moisture. Nylon clothing is not only inexpensive, but it also provides good ergonomic comfort. Leggings made of nylon are popular among female athletes. Nylon apparel is easy to clean and can be worn throughout the year.

• The mid-calf length leggings segment revenue accounted for the largest share in 2021. Women prefer wearing mid-calf-length leggings since they are stylish. Its short length places it between the knee and the ankle. It goes well with shorts or a skirt. This style of leggings is great for people who want to wear them while working out or going to the gym.

• The female segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Leggings are suitable for any girlie athletic pursuit, such as a playground game of 4-square or gym class. From eating applesauce on the classroom mat while crossed-legged to gymnastics practice after school. Girls wear leggings under their skirts to execute somersaults and cartwheels without exposing their underwear. Leggings are both comfortable and fashionable. Leggings make girls feel smarter. Leggings are softer and cozier than jeans. They are unlike yoga pants, which come in a variety of fabrics and can be worn tight or loose. They are ideal for females with sensitive skin.

• The market in Europe is expected to register the largest revenue share in the global leggings market over the forecast period. Leggings are increasingly being used during sporting activities as a result of rising number of people participating in sports and physical activities, which is the main factor driving revenue growth of the leggings market in the region. Germany, the U.K., and France are well-developed economic countries that have a beneficial impact on market revenue. Major factors that are expected to have an impact on revenue growth of the market include an increasingly financially independent population, rising per capita income, and shifting fashion trends. According to Eurostat, Germany was the EU's top clothing importer in 2020 with a value of USD 31.29 billion, followed by France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. These top six countries collectively represent almost 72.9% of the whole EU clothing import market. Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Hungary have the fastest growing economies in the EU, with each country's growth rate averaging between 5.6% and 13.3%. These four countries together barely make up 10.9% of the EU clothing market, despite their rapid expansion. Growing demand for clothing in the region is driving revenue growth of the market.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Adidas India Marketing Pvt. Ltd, Nike, Inc., Givenchy, Reebok, P.E. Nation, Lyra, Commando, MSGM SRL, Beyond Yoga, and PUMA SE

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global leggings market based on fabrics, type, end-use, and region:

Fabrics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Nylon

• Lycra

• Cotton

• Leather

• Silk

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Mid-Calf Length Leggings

• Stirrup Leggings

• Disco Leggings

• Colored Leggings

• Pattern Leggings

• Knee-length Leggings

• Ankle-length Leggings

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Male

• Female

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

