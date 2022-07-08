Bronzers Market Size Projected to Reach USD 35.95 Billion at a CAGR of 9.7% in 2030

Reports And Data

Bronzers Market Size – USD 15.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for vegan cosmetic products and availability in different shades is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Trends –Innovation and technological advancements in bronzers providing many-in-one solutions

The global bronzers market size was USD 15.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of the market is expected to be driven by technological innovation in the cosmetic industry and rising consciousness about skincare and personal grooming.

Increase in the number of environmentally concerned population is driving demand for organic and vegan bronzers. With the introduction of bronzers for every skin tone, cosmetic producers have become more diverse. High disposable income and desire to spend money on personal care and grooming are driving revenue growth of the bronzers market. Influencers and beauty brands are working together and forming collaborations that are successfully changing people's perceptions, especially among millennials and members of generation Z. Impact of social media and growing influencers in social media is further driving revenue growth of the bronzers market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The matte segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The most adaptable bronzers are matte products so that they can be used as a regular bronzer to warm up the complexion or to contour the face. For acne, huge pores, fine lines, and wrinkles, matte bronzers are an ideal choice. The main goal is to create a warm appearance without making it sparkly or glittery, therefore matte bronzers are a great alternative to use frequently by giving the face some depth and definition.

• The cream segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. It is very flexible and has an easy application. It also gives off a dewy effect. Cream bronzers can be used to sculpt and shape the face, bring warmth to the chest, neck, and shoulders, or even function as a neutral-toned eye shadow to create gorgeous and subtle depth. Cream section bronzers' broad application range makes them attractive to the general public.

• The offline stores segment is expected to register fast revenue CAGR over the forecast period. It is simpler for customers to choose the right shade for their skin tone when they can physically inspect products in offline locations using testers. Furthermore, a big consumer base is attracted by substantial discounts and gift cards that supermarkets and hypermarkets provide. Additionally, clients receive professional guidance from store managers, which facilitates and streamlines purchasing process.

• The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global bronzers market over the forecast period. Skincare is swiftly gaining popularity among customers, several cosmetic product brands are flourishing, and e-commerce platforms have expanded greatly in the region. Customers and cosmetic companies are now more closely connected owing to the growing trend of sharing beauty-related information on social media platforms, such as makeup and skincare tutorials, hauls of cosmetics, and product recommendations on YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms. Growing emphasis on sustainability, eco-friendly cosmetic product packaging, presence of significant market participants, increased investments in creation of new and vegan personal care products, and celebrity product line debuts are driving revenue growth of the market.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Make-Up Art Cosmetics (MAC Cosmetics), Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics, Inc., Sephora USA, Inc., Tom Ford, Christian Dior SE, Huda Beauty, Maybelline New York, Estée Lauder Inc., L’Oréal S.A., and Nars Cosmetics.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global bronzers market based on type, product type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Matte base

• Shimmer base

• Sheer base

• Others

Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Powder

• Cream

• Stick

• Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

