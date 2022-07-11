Proactive Dealer Solutions’ DVA Brooke.ai Can Handle Transportation Options for Auto Dealer Service Customers
Brooke.ai efficiently handles the 53% of customers who currently desire a transportation option when booking a service appointment
When more than half of customers want a service, it simply makes sense to offer it within a DVA, yet Brooke.ai is the first solution on the market offering this option to dealers.”HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As up to 53% of auto dealer service customers prefer a transportation option when their vehicle is being serviced, Proactive Dealer Solutions, a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions that revolutionize the automotive customer experience, today announced that Brooke.ai, the intelligent conversational Digital Voice Assistant (DVA) for the retail automotive industry, offers transportation options when handling inbound service calls from existing customers.
— Jason Beckett, chief operations officer for Proactive Dealer Solutions
“According to data from Brooke.ai, up to 53% of service customers want a transportation option while their car is being serviced. This can include loaner vehicles, shuttle service, or even concierge service if a dealership offers the convenience of picking up and dropping off vehicles,” stated Jason Beckett, chief operations officer for Proactive Dealer Solutions. “When more than half of customers want a service, it simply makes sense to offer it within a DVA, yet Brooke.ai is the first solution on the market offering this option to dealers.”
Dealers can control the offerings for transportation by configuring the Xtime or Brooke's Scheduler when it is integrated directly into their DMS. This ensures Brooke only offers the appropriate transportation options for the specific customer and services she is booking. Brooke.ai is integrated with a dealership’s online scheduling tool and can be customized to each dealership’s specific transportation policies. When a customer calls to make a service appointment, Brooke.ai automatically asks if a customer wants transportation while a vehicle is being serviced. If the customer answers “yes” Brooke.ai cross-checks transportation availability and adds the service to the appointment. All options are determined by the dealership, and Brooke.ai will only offer transportation options that the dealership is prepared to honor.
“According to a survey conducted by Fixed Ops Journal, slightly more than 8 in 10 people said it was important they be offered a free service loaner vehicle,” said Beckett. “Of course, not all service departments can offer this option, but those who do need to make customers aware so they can take advantage of it. Brook.ai does this effortlessly, and since she always follows scheduling protocols, she’ll never double-book a loaner or make a promise a service department can’t keep.”
Brooke.ai answers 100% of inbound calls and can set, cancel, change appointments, and answer common questions such as operating hours and pricing. The DVA communicates conversationally and naturally with contextual awareness and adaptive behavior, much like common DVA home devices such as Alexa and Google Home. Brooke.ai delivers an exceptional customer experience by eliminating hold times and dropped calls, and by scheduling an appointment in as few as three minutes, compared with six minutes for a human.
The transportation option enhancement is available as an add-on for existing customers of the Brooke.ai stand-alone solution, which is closely tied to Proactive Dealer Solutions’ popular CallerCX platform. CallerCX monitors evaluates, and scores inbound sales and services calls using proprietary artificial intelligence technology to coach staff on how to better handle calls and to notify managers of mishandled opportunities. Brooke.ai complements CallerCX by alleviating service advisors and BDC agents from the demands of inbound service calls.
To schedule a time to see Brooke.ai, click here. To learn more visit https://www.proactivedealersolutions.com/
About Proactive Dealer Solutions:
Proactive Dealer Solutions serves the automotive industry as a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions that revolutionize the automotive customer experience. The company helps dealers connect and convert more leads, increase customer loyalty and revenue for both fixed and variable ops. Founded in 2001, Proactive Dealer Solutions quickly became known as the authority in the Business Development concept and is an industry disruptor in this space, establishing more than 4,000 BDCs across the US and Canada. Pioneers in BDC activity and performance tracking software, the company continues to evolve as the leading customer experience (CX) solutions provider in today’s competitive marketplace. Proactive Dealer Solutions approaches partnerships with automotive dealers and OEMs through comprehensive, customizable training programs and a robust software suite that transforms the dealership's culture through people, process, and technology; believing that every dealer can be GREAT and deserves that opportunity.
